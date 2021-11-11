Sandvik adds two new atomisation towers to increase metal AM powder manufacturing capacity in Neath

Sandvik has installed two additional atomisation towers at its Neath, UK site to support the manufacture of 3D printing metals.

The two new atomisation towers will take the company’s total in Neath up to 12 and enhance its ability to produce large quantities of premium metal powders for 3D printing processes such as binder jetting, powder bed fusion and electron beam melting. One of the towers has already been quality assured and is fully operations, while the second is currently under construction.

Sandvik has a growing presence in the additive manufacturing sector, with its range of Osprey metal powders supporting companies in a variety of sectors, collaborations with the likes of ExOne, GE and Renishaw ongoing, and its acquisition of a 30% stake in BEAMIT expanding its additive manufacturing service offering. At its Neath, UK site, the company is certified in accordance with AS9100D, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001 and ISO 9001, and believes the expansion of its metal AM materials capacity well better position it for growing demand.

“Materials technology is very much integrated with Sandvik’s DNA,” commented Annika Roos, Business Unit Manager of Sandvik’s Metal Powder Business. “From our own AM service business, we have first-hand experience of printing in a wide range of materials for additive manufacturing – from tool steels and duplex steels to titanium and super alloys for high temperature applications – and understand the importance of using premium raw materials in order to obtain an optimal end result. Gearing up our manufacturing capacity means we are now even better positioned to meet the increased demand in terms of metal powders for AM.”

“Additive manufacturing is in general challenging enough without questionable raw materials,” added Dr Paul Davies, Technical Solutions Manager at Sandvik Additive Manufacturing. “Predictable and consistent powder flow is key when it comes to part quality and final properties – and since we have such a wide range of printing technologies for metals in-house, we can make sure all metal powders are tailored to the customers’ specific manufacturing process as well.”

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.