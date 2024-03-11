Sandvik introduces CuCrZr copper-based metal powder for MIM and metal 3D printing

× Expand Sandvik

Sandvik has launched the Osprey C18150 (CuCrZr) copper-based metal powder tailored for applications requiring excellent mechanical strength at high temperatures, while maintaining high electrical and thermal conductivity.

Suitable for electrical, electronic and thermal transfer components for industries like aerospace, automotive and space, Sandvik believes the material provides the required consistency for the additive manufacture of high-quality components.

The Osprey C18150 alloy contains small amounts of chromium and zirconium to balance copper’s high conductivity and heat dissipation capabilities, with high strength levels. It has been developed as fine powder for metal injection moulding and binder jetting using Osprey High Yield Technology, but also as coarser powder for laser powder be fusion and direct energy deposition processes.

Prior to its launch, the Osprey C18150 powder has been tested and qualiﬁed with several customers in different industries and for different applications. One appreciated advantage, according to Sandvik, has been the 'consistency from batch to batch,' especially for manufacturers working with valuable, high-quality applications, where predictability is 'truly critical.'

Dr. Eleonora Bettini, Customer Application Specialist for Metal Powder at Sandvik, commented: “Our metal powder portfolio continues to grow, and we are very excited about our latest addition, Osprey C18150. With our wide range of Osprey C18150 powders, with customised properties and particle size distributions, manufacturers from a variety of industries can enjoy the many beneﬁts that this material has to offer.”