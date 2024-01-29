Sandvik names KBM Advanced Materials as Osprey metal 3D printing powder supplier in USA

× Expand Sandvik

KBM Advanced Materials has been announced as a distributor of Sandvik’s Osprey metal powders for additive manufacturing in the USA.

The collaboration will see KBM Advanced Materials operating sales and distribution of Sandvik’s metal additive manufacturing powders across the region.

KBM, an experienced distributor of metal powders for additive manufacturing and metal injection moulding, has established a distribution network within the United States designed to bridge the gap between a dispersed customer base and reputable metal powder producers.

Sandvik has sought to partner with KBM to provide the US customers base ‘hassle-free’ access to its Osprey metal powders after setting up an e-commerce platform for its European users in April 2023. Through the partnership, KBM will sell and distributed the Osprey 316L, Osprey MAR-60, Osprey 18Ni300, Osprey Ti-6Al-ELI Grade 23 and Osprey C18150 CuCrZr powders, among others.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers in the United States easy access to our market-leading range of Osprey metal powders,” commented Andrew Coleman, Head of metal powder and additive manufacturing at Sandvik. “We are seeing increasing demand for our high-quality powders and have listened to our customers’ needs for a US-based stock with short delivery times. We are very proud to offer a customer-centric business solution that will enable them to access high-quality alloys fast, without compromising on quality.”

Kevin Kemper, KBM CEO, added: "KBM is excited to partner with Sandvik to increase accessibility of Osprey metal powders in the United States. On-demand availability of products drives growth in the metal powder industry, and our e-commerce solution features an easy-to-use interface, secure online transactions, detailed product information, pricing transparency, and the ability to ship products within a day of purchase. Our customers will embrace the addition of Sandvik’s quality products to the KBM marketplace increasing demand for Osprey metal powders."