Sciaky launches EBAM-53 electron beam welding system for research users

Metal 3D printing and advanced welding company Sciaky has announced the launch of the EBAM-53 electron beam welding system for laboratory and research facilities.

Though Sciaky is renowned for its large-format additive manufacturing platforms, the company has identified a need for smaller-scale systems to facilitate research. By providing the option for a smaller machine like the EBAM-53, Sciaky’s hope is that users will eventually be able to scale up and adopt a larger machine.

With a compact design the priority, Sciaky has designed the machine to have a smaller space requirement and a lower cost, while featuring ‘all of the same Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing equipment as the larger scale EBAM systems’ for process optimisation and materials development. It is also said to use the same electron beam generator, sensors, computers, and process control software as Sciaky’s larger systems, and is compatible with Sciaky’s IRISS process control software. The machine is equipped with a 26-inch cube (635mm3) build volume, which Sciaky says will allow for test coupons, small demonstrators and geometry trial parts to be printed, with rotary and tilt positioners available as options.

“This has been a goal of Sciaky for years,” commented Sciaky President Scott Phillips. “We have been asked numerous times to offer a system appropriate for a research environment. We can now answer this part of the industry’s demand. With the EBAM-53, users can conduct meaningful research and development that can easily migrate to larger production-scale systems in the future.”

The first EBAM-53 will ship to a customer site before the end of 2023, with the machine then being offered to the wider industry starting January 2024.