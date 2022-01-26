Sciaky announces plans to deliver world’s largest electron beam DED printer to Turkish Aerospace Industries

Sciaky Ltd has announced its plans to deliver the world’s largest electron beam directed energy deposition (DED) 3D Printer - a customised 300 series Electronic Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) system - to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The machine is over 6m in length, 2m in width and 1.8m high, with deposition rates that exceed 20kg of metal each hour for metal alloys.

The contract between both companies also includes collaboration on a series of projects aimed at optimising TAI’s use of the EBAM machine and technology, which is being located to TAI’s Ankara Turkey plant, where it will 3D print some of the largest titanium aerostructures in the industry.

On top of its technical specifications, the unique 3D printer can also switch over to an Electron Beam Welder (EBW) for large-scale welding applications, giving TAI the advantage of combining EB Welding and 3D printing for applications that need both technologies.

Scott Phillips, President of Sciaky said: “Sciaky’s EBAM systems are the most widely sold, large scale DED metal 3D printers in the world, having approved parts on land, sea, air and space applications and we applaud TAI’s vision for innovation and their ambitious plans to 3D print some of the largest titanium aerostructures in the world.”

Sciaky’s EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches to 20 feet in length and are also the fastest deposition process in metal AM, producing 7 to 25 pounds of metal an hour.

EBAM brings quality and control together for customers with IRISS, the interlayer and Real-time imaging and sensing system that is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market which can sense and digitally self-adjust deposition. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that the EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure and metal chemistry from start to finish.

The delivery details are still being finalised for the EBAM System that will provide TAI with new ways of producing large titanium aerostructures.

