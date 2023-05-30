SPEE3D chosen by US Navy to develop subsafe manufacturing materials with metal cold spray 3D printing

× Expand SPEE3D XSPEE3D containerised & deployable metal cold spray 3D printer

SPEE3D has announced that the US Navy has chosen its metal cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology to develop materials as part of a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) project related to Expeditionary Maintenance and Sustainment that achieve Submarine Safety Program (SUBSAFE) quality standards.

The company was subcontracted through the Applied Research Laboratory of Pennsylvania State University (ARL/PSU), a leading NAVSEA partner in cold spray technology development and transition.

According to SPEE3D, the partnership marks the first time a cold spray additive manufacturing technology will be investigated as a manufacturing method for SUBSAFE-compliant applications. Working together, the US Navy, ARL/PSU, and SPEE3D will develop what the company says is an entirely new method to rapidly manufacture existing parts for use in critical submarine systems.

SUBSAFE is a US Navy quality assurance program designed to ensure the safety of its submarine fleet. According to SPEE3D, all work done and materials used on those systems are tightly controlled to ensure the material used in assembly and the methods of assembly, maintenance, and testing are correct.

The US Navy and ARL/PSU are investigating SPEE3D’s CSAM technology to determine if it meets the engineering, quality, and safety requirements with the benefit of rapid part production.

“We are honoured to be chosen and trusted by the US Navy to participate in this groundbreaking project," said Steven Camilleri, Co-Founder and CTO at SPEE3D. "We have worked successfully with the US Navy in the past and understand the unique challenges they face with the need for manufacturing capabilities that are fast, reliable, and easily deployable.”

SPEE3D says that with the capabilities of its technology, submarine parts could be manufactured in hours instead of months.

