SPEE3D opens US manufacturing & applications facility

SPEE3D has opened its first US-based manufacturing facility and applications centre which will be used to foster collaboration with customers.

Based in the John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), SPEE3D will manufacture printers at the new facility and work with customers to identify new applications. SPEE3D has also said it will leverage UNH’s resources, facilities and talent pool to drive additive manufacturing innovation and adoption, while providing technical support for existing and future advanced 3D printing initiatives.

The new facility, according to SPEE3D, has been strategically located at one of the US’ ‘most prominent tech corridors’ and will provide the company with the opportunity to participate in joint collaborative projects and programmes with nearby research, engineering and repair facilities. These include the U.S. Department of Defense, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (NH), Bath Iron Works (ME), the Army Natick Soldier Research Center (MA), the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (MA), the Naval Underwater Warfare Center (RI), and the Raytheon Technology Research Center (CT).

"Establishing our first U.S.-based location at the Olson Center brings together a world-class manufacturing centre at UNH with SPEE3D's leading cold spray additive manufacturing technology to a region known for its innovation and advancements," said Byron Kennedy, CEO at SPEE3D. "Although we are an Australian company, we have partners worldwide and a strong presence in America, so it made perfect sense to expand our footprint to address the needs of our partners.”

“UNH’s partnership with SPEE3D underscores the vital role that academic and industry collaboration can play in fostering innovation and cutting-edge research,” added Marian McCord, Senior Vice Provost for Research, Economic Engagement and Outreach at UNH. “We are proud to be an integral part of the state’s innovation ecosystem by providing facilities, a skilled workforce, and access to a robust business and research community. We are thrilled SPEE3D has chosen UNH’s John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center as its first U.S. manufacturing location and look forward to establishing N.H., and UNH, as a global destination for industry.”