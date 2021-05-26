Titomic appoints Herbert Koeck as CEO

Titomic has announced the appointment of Herbert Koeck as its new Chief Executive Officer effective as of July 1, 2021.

Koeck, who for the last five years has been a member of 3D Systems’ executive management team, will succeed Titomic’s interim CEO Norbert Schulze as he takes up a different role at the company.

At 3D Systems, Koeck held the role of Executive Vice-President Global-Go-To-Market and was responsible for sales and global orders, as well as influencing product development. Prior to 3D Systems, he was Managing Director, EMEA at Hewlett Packard and Senior Vice-President for the PC and Printing Solution Group. In joining Titomic, he will work alongside CTO Jeff Lang, CLO Chris Healy and CFO Joanna Walker.

“Herbert is a proven leader with deep additive manufacturing experience, hardcore marketing skills, business vision and ability to bring people together,” commented Titomic Chairman Dr Andreas Schwer. “During this exciting time of transformation, Herbert is the right leader at the right time for Titomic. The new leadership team, employees, partners, customers and shareholders will all benefit under Herbert’s leadership. On behalf of the Board, I thank Norbert for his outstanding contribution as interim CEO and in particular his great support in defining the new strategic direction of the company.”

“It is an honour to accept this position as CEO of Titomic,” offered Koeck. “As a team, Titomic’s employees have contributed their skills and talent to position Titomic as a leading global additive manufacturing company. The opportunity is vast for Titomic, and to capture the potential we must focus clearly, move fast and continue to transform. I am very excited and passionate to lead this process.”

