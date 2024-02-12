Toolcraft purchases TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 metal 3D printing system

Toolcraft/TRUMPF

German manufacturing company Toolcraft has invested in a dual-laser TruPrint 3000 metal additive manufacturing system from TRUMPF.

The TruPrint 3000 metal 3D printing system has been added to Toolcraft’s existing fleet of ten powder bed fusion and two extrusion additive manufacturing platforms. Those machines have been purchased from the likes of Farsoon, GE Additive’s Concept Laser business and TRUMPF, while the company has also previously procured a powder nozzle from TRUMPF for a customised laser metal deposition machine.

With the TruPrint 3000 system, which is equipped with two lasers and a complete set of monitoring systems, Toolcraft believes it will be able to meet the ‘ever-increasing demands for quality’ when manufacturing metal parts. The company has said it is primarily planning to use its new machine for series production for the semiconductor, aviation, and pressure equipment sectors.

“Stable processes, reproducibility, service, and data security were important criteria for us during the decision-making process. As a long-standing partner, TRUMPF has proven itself time and time again over our many years of working together and totally convinced us on all these points,” commented Stefan Auernhammer, Additive Manufacturing Business Unit Manager at Toolcraft. “We want to use the integrated melt pool monitoring system to expand our knowledge of the process and we are confident that we can take the quality, reliability and efficiency of the melting process to the next level.”

Toolcraft has certified its additive manufacturing processes with ISO/ASTM TS 52930:2011 and 52920:2013 – certifications that are important for systems used in the medical, engineering, aerospace, and semiconductor sectors.