TP Tools OY purchases AddUp FormUp 350 metal 3D printer to bring tyre sipes production in-house

× Expand TP Tools OY/AddUp Left to right: Frederic Le Moullec (AddUp), Marko Pirhonen (TP Tools), Paul-Henri Barral (AddUp), Otto Pirhonen (TP Tools), Lauri Kollo (TP Tools).

Tyre mould manufacturer TP Tools OY has purchased a FormUp 350 metal additive manufacturing machine from AddUp.

It comes just days after Michelin Molding Solutions purchased its sixth AddUp machine with a second installation of a FormUp 350 machine.

TP Tools will use its FormUp 350 machine to position itself 'at the forefront of innovation and efficiency' in the production of tyre sipes.

By installing the FormUp 350 machine, TP Tools is bringing the production of tyre sipes in-house, hoping to reduce costs and shorten lead times in the process. The company is also hoping to have greater control over the production of tyre sipes, opening the doors for highly customised and complex geometries that could bring about more innovative tyre mould designs.

According to AddUp, the FormUp 350 offers unique features that support tyre sipe production, including a 350mm squared build plate that can facilitate the production of entire tyre mould segments. Additionally, the integration of a roller and fine powder is said to contribute to 'unparalleled' surface roughness as-printed, which reduces the need for post-processing.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion machine from AddUp," commented TP Tools OY owner Marko Pirhonen. "This strategic investment allows us to optimise our manufacturing process, shorten lead times, and most importantly, accelerate new developments in tyre mould innovations."