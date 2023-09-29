U.S. Department of Defense deploys SPEE3D printers to aid Ukraine war efforts

× Expand SPEE3D WarpSPEE3D printer

SPEE3D has announced that it is working with the United States Department of Defense to deploy 3D printers and equipment training for the Ukrainian army, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s efforts in its ongoing war.

SPEE3D printers were supplied to Ukraine by the Department of Defense through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and will be deployed in various locations throughout the country. The U.S. Department of Defense invested in seven SPEE3D metal 3D printers and additional training for soldiers and engineers to leverage the technology.

The company says this capability for the Ukrainian soldiers will allow them to rapidly fabricate critical parts for military equipment.

“We’re focused on giving Ukrainian soldiers resources to fortify the maintenance and repair capabilities when and where it counts most,” said Chris Harris, VP of Defense for SPEE3D. Our metal 3D printers will allow Ukrainian soldiers to manufacture metal parts at the point of need and in real-time so critical equipment can stay in the fight.”

Calum Stewart, Director of Defense Programs, EMEA said: “By training Ukrainian soldiers and engineers to leverage metal 3D printing, we’re not only enabling them to print a part, we’re giving them tools to solve critical problems. This cutting-edge technology allows broken and damaged machinery to be repaired in hours – offering a significant advantage for Ukraine. Having WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printers in the country and readily available equates to a significant advantage when replacement parts are not accessible, which is often the case in theatre.”

SPEE3D says that military personnel in Ukraine will now have the ability to print parts of consequence, large and small, that could otherwise halt an advance or cripple an operation. Deployable 3D printers can fix damaged parts quickly with SPEE3D’s proprietary and patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology according to the company.

The CSAM technology uses supersonic deposition to spray heated and compressed air more than two times the speed of sound according to SPEE3D. The company says this differentiator makes the printers ideal for manufacturing in a contested environment, because they can be transported to or near the point of need.

