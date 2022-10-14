ulrich Medical USA receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Flux-C 3D printed porous titanium cervical interbody

× Expand Ulrich Medical USA 3D printed interbody device

Privately held medical device company ulrich Medical USA has been granted 510(k) clearance by the FDA for its Flux-C 3D printed porous titanium cervical interbody device.

Flux-C is manufactured using direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), which is used to manufacture the interbodies in multiple parallel and lordotic options in various heights. The devices are designed with a large graft window and a side window to allow for improved radiographic imaging.

DMLS 3D printing solutions are on offer at companies such as EOS, a company that says benefits of this type of technology include the creative freedom it allows, which gives the possibility of creating individual designs.

“Surgeons have many options for cervical interbodies. The Flux-C porous titanium device offers one of the best in class with superior endplate contact and spaces for generous inter-device bone grafting. It is a welcomed compliment to their superior array of expandable cages,” said Patrick Maloney, M.D., the most recent addition to ulrich Medical USA’s Surgeon Advisory Board and its recently established Director of Deformity.

Eric Lucas, Ph.D., ulrich Medical USA’s Director of Technology, said: “We are continuing to develop procedural solutions for reconstruction of all spinal pathologies in collaboration with our Surgeon Advisory Board. We strive to help our surgeons and distributors achieve new heights and beyond with integrity, through excellence in design, manufacturing and craftsmanship.”

ulrich Medical was initially founded in Germany in 1912 by Heinrich C. Ulrich, and has remained a private, family-owned company for over 100 years.

