Xometry Europe adds Direct Metal Laser Sintering to 3D printing service offering

Xometry

Xometry Europe has announced it is now offering Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) 3D printing services in four materials.

Having recently added Carbon’ Digital Light Synthesis technology to its offering, the investment in DMLS technologies means Xometry Europe’s 3D printing services now mirror the main Xometry business’ in the United States. Users of the Xometry Europe service can access the new technology via the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine, with parts able to additive manufactured on its DMLS platforms in aluminium, tool steel, stainless steel and nickel chromium alloy materials.

The full repertoire of 3D printing processes at Xometry and Xometry Europe now includes DMLS, Carbon’s DLS, Fused Deposition Modelling, Stereolithography, Polyjet, Selective Laser Sintering, Binder Jetting and HP’s Jet Fusion technology. Across the eight processes, Xometry supports 35 different materials, with orders processed automatically and quotes able to be generated within seconds.

Xometry Europe has been established as one of Europe’s leading additive manufacturing service providers after Xometry’s acquisition of digital manufacturer Shift last year. Its European marketplace is made up of 2,000 suppliers and serves customers in a variety of industries with prototype components and production parts alike.

The main Xometry business performs a similar purpose throughout the United States, with a greater base of suppliers and customers established over the course of its seven years in business. As a result of its reach across first the United States and later Europe, the company has raised $193m since 2013, with more than $50m of that coming in 2019 and a further $75m being raised earlier this month.