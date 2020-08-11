Xometry Europe expands 3D printing offering with addition of Carbon DLS

× Expand Carbon M2 3D printer Carbon M2.

Xometry Europe has announced the addition of Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) 3D printing technology to its manufacturing services.

Carbon’s 3D printing technology was integrated into Xometry’s North America offering around 12 months ago at the request of customers and is now being deployed to address the needs of European clients too.

Xometry expanded into Europe after significant venture capital funding at the end of 2019 with the acquisition of Shift, a Munich-based on-demand manufacturer who counted BMW and Bosch among its customers. It meant from day one Xometry Europe was able to produce parts in Fused Deposition Modelling, Stereolithography, PolyJet, Selective Laser Sintering and Multi Jet Fusion technologies, as well as sheet metal and CNC machining. With the exception of Direct Metal Laser Sintering, both Xometry and Xometry Europe now boast the same 3D printing processes, with the latter serving customers with its 1800-strong supplier network.

Harnessing Carbon’s DLS technology, Xometry Europe promises the delivery of printed parts within five days. Customers can access Xometry’s AI-powered Instant Quoting Engine to order components, which, if suitable for Carbon’s DLS technology, can be produced in the 3D printing vendor’s UMA 90, RPU 70, FPU 50, EPX 82, DPR 10, SIL 30 and EPU 40 materials. Carbon-produced parts come off the build plate with a matte to semi-gloss surface finish, with supports to be removed and mitigated as required, though Xometry Europe can provide additional processing and apply different textures in CAD to meet customer requirements.

