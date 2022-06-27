Uniformity Labs announces Tekna as Ti64 supplier

× Expand Uniformity Labs

Uniformity Labs has secured the supply of Ti64 5/25 and Ti64 45/105 from advanced materials firm Tekna for the production of its titanium 3D printing powders.

The mutually beneficial partnership sees Uniformity land a ‘critical North American supply source’, while Tekna increases its output capacity and efficiency.

Uniformity will process Tekna’s i64 5/25 and Ti64 45/105 to produce its advanced titanium powders for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). The company is bringing these materials to market to help customers benefit from ‘quality and efficiency improvements at scale’, while promising faster production of repeatable parts at higher densities.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Tekna for the supply of highest quality titanium powders for LPBF,” commented Adam Hopkins, Uniformity Labs founder and CEO. “This agreement opens a critical North American material resource for us. The complementary nature of our businesses produces an economic benefit for our customers who gain through higher printer throughput and repeatability, and a supply chain security benefit from the use of materials produced entirely in North America.”

“We are extremely proud that Uniformity Labs has selected us to supply titanium powders,” added Luc Dionne, Tekna CEO. “This is a testament to Tekna’s supply reliability and reaffirms that our product quality matches with a wide range of industry requirements.”

