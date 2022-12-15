Uniformity Labs launches UniFuse 316L 90um material for powder bed fusion

× Expand Uniformity Labs Uniformity Labs UniFuse - 1

Uniformity Labs has announced the availability of its UniFuse 316L ultra-low porosity stainless steel powder for laser powder bed fusion 3D printing.

Developed in-house by Uniformity’s materials science team, the company believes its UniFuse 316L material boasts mechanical properties superior in ultimate tensile strength, yield strength, elongation and density compared to industry standard materials with lower layer thickness parameter sets.

With a 90um layer thickness, Uniformity’s UniFuse 316L powder is said to exhibit the below mechanical and density properties:

· Ultimate Tensile Strength (Rm z) – 675 ± 7 MPa

· Ultimate Tensile Strength (Rm xy) – 739 ± 7 MPa

· Yield Strength (Rm z) – 528 ± 8 Mpa

· Yield Strength (Rm xy) – 600 ± 7 MPa

· Fracture Elongation (Rm z) – 49.4 ± 2.2 %

· Fracture Elongation (Rm xy) – 53.5 ± 2.7 %

· Surface roughness in Z direction (um) 11.2 ± 1.8

Uniformity says that higher bed and tap densities enable its powders to deliver improved mechanical properties and consistent performance across the build bed, even with high-speed build rates and thicker layer printing.

“The application of Uniformity 316L 90um stainless steel delivers mechanical excellence for our customers who require materials that perform to the highest standard in extreme conditions,” commented Uniformity Labs CEO Adam Hopkins. “Our powders deliver superior mechanical properties, surface finish, printing yield, and part reliability, and allow one machine to do the work of several.”

316L is a stainless steel that is often utilised in demanding environments within the marine, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, as well as for consumer products.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.