United Performance Metals opens new AM solutions centre

United Performance Metals (UPM) has announced a new additive manufacturing solutions centre in Hamilton, Ohio.

The O’Neal Industries company is a specialty metals solutions centre which serves customers in the aerospace, defence, medical, power generation, fastener, semiconductor, and oil and gas sectors.

With this new facility, UPM will provide new build plates in stainless steel, nickel and titanium customised to any size or machine. Additionally, UPM offers closed-loop refurbishment of existing build plates trough additional milling and grinding, and wire EDM build plate removal. The company can also service companies across the end-to-end additive manufacturing workflow, from feed stock management to finished part manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to launch our new innovative additive facility as it builds on our history of providing specialty solutions and services to the most innovative companies in the world,” commented JJ Johnson, General Manager of the additive manufacturing solutions centre. “We have been working hard over the last two years to build this facility and the feedback from customers have been incredible. We are humbled and honoured with the customer response and are adding resources and capabilities to meet their evolving needs.”

UPM is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and maintains ten service centres worldwide. It offers a broad spectrum of high-performance metals and alloys, FIRSTCUT+ processing services, quality approvals, and custom supply chain solutions.

The company will exhibit at the upcoming RAPID + TCT event in Detroit at Booth #2449.

