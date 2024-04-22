VDM Metals & Rosswag Engineering partner to accelerate application of VDM nickel-chromium-aluminium alloy

VDM Metals has entered into a partnership with metal 3D printing service provider Rosswag Engineering.

Through the partnership, there will be a focus on further establishing the VDM Powder Alloy 669 XA in the industrial sector.

With the laser powder bed fusion process, Rosswag Engineering can efficiently manufacture function-optimised and complex components, but by merging their collective expertise in material development and additive manufacturing, the companies believe they can enable new applications.

VDM Powder Alloy 699 XA is a nickel-chromium-aluminium alloy and has been developed for use in highly corrosive environments within the petrochemical industry. Due to its highly corrosion-resistant properties, the material has been used in synthesis gas processes to produce hydrogen, ammonia, methanol or in the cooling of synthesis gas in the production of E-fuel. Rosswag has qualified the material, meaning it can be applied in prototyping and series production applications, with an official certification for pressure equipment according to the Pressure Equipment Directive expected this year.

“The powder material VDM Powder Alloy 699 XA was specifically developed for its exceptional resistance to metal dusting, an extreme form of carburisation,” explained Dr Tatiana Hentrich, Vice President of Sales Metal Powder at VDM Metals. “This characteristic makes it ideally suited for demanding industrial applications. Moreover, its excellent weldability facilitates the widespread use of this alloy for the chemical process industry and other high-temperature and corrosive applications.”

“With the material VDM Powder Alloy 699 XA, we complement our extensive material portfolio for industrial metal 3D printing,” added Phillip Schwarz, Business Development Manager at Rosswag Engineering. “We can now produce highly stressed components with statistically validated material properties up to 600°C.”