VELO3D appoints two Europe-based executives

VELO3D has announced the appointment of two Europe-based senior executives as the international demand for its metal 3D printing systems continues to grow.

Managing Director Dr Jose Greses will be based between Germany and Spain, while Sales Director Xavier Fruh will be located in France.

Joining Jon Porter, who is operating from in the UK as European Business Development Director, the Europe-based execs will be working with users of VELO3D’s Sapphire and Sapphire XC metal 3D printing platforms across the continent.

VELO3D founder and CEO Benny Buller commented: “Expanding our footprint in Europe comes in response to new demand for the very highest-achievable levels of metal AM quality that only VELO3D provides, as well as design freedom that can unleash innovation and improve competitiveness for industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, and alternative energy.”

Both of the new recruits have prior experience working in the additive manufacturing industry. Dr Greses, who has a Ph.D in laser welding from the University of Cambridge and a M.Sc in Marine Technology from Cranfield University, spent 14 years with EOS, before joining GF Machining Solutions. Fruh, meanwhile, most recently worked for AddUp for four years and has a Master’s degree in electrical engineering from ESIGELEC Rouen and an M.B.A from the Strasbourg School of Management.

“Our goal is to help industries solve their engineering challenges by delivering unprecedented design freedom, part repeatability and quality in metal 3D printing,” said Dr Greses. “We’re here to provide the European markets with a seamless transition to VELO3D’s end-to-end manufacturing solution including its advanced support-free technology.”

“I am passionate about innovation and technology,” Fruh added. “I’m keen to support our customers in overcoming the limits of traditional manufacturing and to help them take advantage of everything that AM, the next generation of manufacturing engineering, has to offer.”

