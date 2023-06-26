Volkswagen expands 3D printing capabilities with installation of its second MetalFAB system

× Expand Additive Industries/The Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Group has strengthened its 3D printing capabilities with the acquisition of a second MetalFAB system from Additive Industries. The Volkswagen Group operates brands such as Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati, as well as the Volkswagen brand.

Volkswagen established a 3D printing centre in 2018 to produce intricate automotive components using a range of metal 3D printing technologies. The MetalFAB system from Additive Industries has been ‘instrumental’ in the groups additive manufacturing success according to Volkswagen.

Volkswagen says it chose the MetalFAB system for its ‘high level of automation’, eliminating manual processes and enhancing safety. The company adds that the modularity of the system allows Volkswagen to expand production capacity without major investments.

With productivity features such as full-field lasers and automated build changeovers, Additive Industries says the MetalFAB system enables high productivity rates and lights-out operations. Volkswagen has also invested in parameter development and implemented the Powder Load Tool and Powder Recovery Station for efficiency and waste reduction.

Mark Massey, Chief Executive Officer at Additive Industries said: “We as Additive Industries are happy to be able to provide Volkswagen Group with their second MetalFAB system. We are here to help them expand their capabilities in the field of additive manufacturing and move towards the next step in the automotive industry.”

Volkswagen was the recipient of the TCT Transport Application Award in 2022 for its achievement of a 650% cost reduction in the manufacture of a tooling nozzle, used for the automated deposition of a rope in the chassis flange of the VW Tiguan. The award-winning part was printed with the MetalFAB system.