Volkswagen integrates metal binder jet 3D printing into vehicle production with HP & Siemens

Volkswagen Metal binder jet technology from HP at VW's Wolfsburg 3D printing centre.

Volkswagen has announced its plans to use metal binder jet 3D printing technology in vehicle production in partnership with HP and Siemens.

The automotive giant has set a target of producing 100,000 additively manufactured components at its Wolfsburg facility each year by 2025. It follows the company’s work with GKN to explore the potential of HP’s Metal Jet technology, which is set to be commercialised this year.

Aligning with Siemens and expanding its existing partnership with HP, Volkswagen is looking to learn how additive manufacturing can support the digital transformation of its production operations, identifying which vehicle components can be produced quickly and economically with metal binder jet technology. The three companies are to establish a joint team of experts at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg 3D printing centre, which opened in 2018, and hopes to be printing hundreds of thousands of parts annually within a few years. With HP’s Metal Jet technology, Volkswagen has said it is able to produce components that weight half as much as those made from sheet steel, while Siemens’ software capabilities will be used to nest parts efficiently in the build chamber, making it possible to ‘produce twice as many parts per print session.’

Volkswagen has used 3D printing technology for 25 years, primarily for the prototyping of plastic components like centre consoles, door cladding, instrument panels and bumpers. Typically, it has deemed the production of large volumes of end-use components not cost-effective enough, but it believes the technology at the heart of this collaboration will now make production-line use of 3D printing economically viable. Already, the metal binder jet process has been used to produce components for the A pillar of the T-Roc convertible, which weight almost 50% of their conventionally made counterparts and are currently going through certification. As work with HP and Siemens continues, Volkswagen expects there to be many more printed production parts to come.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re continuing to work on innovation,” commented Christian Vollmer, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for Production and Logistics. “Together with our partners, we aim to make 3D printing even more efficient in the years ahead and suitable for production-line use.”

“We are very proud to support Volkswagen with our innovative 3D printing solutions,” offered Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries. “Our automation and software solutions are leading in industrial production applications. Using this technology, Volkswagen will be able to develop and produce components faster, more flexibly and using fewer resources.”

