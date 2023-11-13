Xaar to provide printheads for Lincsolution's metal binder jet 3D printers

Lincsolution will use Xaar’s Nitrox and Aquinox printheads in its latest Binder Jet Metal 3D Printers as the company sets its focus on delivering new machines for mould, jig, automotive and mass-customisation products.

Xaar and Lincsolution have been working together for three years, but the announcement made at Formnext formalised their partnership.

Lincsolution was established in South Korea in 2015 and has developed solutions powered by SLA, FDM and Binder Jet Metal technology. For its binder jet process, it has turned to Xaar’s Nitrox and Aquinox printheads to benefit from their perceived quality and precision.

Xaar has previously partnered with the likes of dp polar (now a 3D Systems company) and Quantica to provide its printhead technology, and is now doing the same with Lincsolution.

“After comparing all the printhead manufacturers, we chose to work with Xaar as their outstanding technological products and service support give real confidence to both developers and end-users,” commented Dexter Yoon, R&D Director at Lincsolution.

“We are delighted to have partnered with such an innovator as Lincsolution,” Xaar CEO John Mills added. “3D printing is one of the many exciting technologies for inkjet and the reliability Xaar printheads deliver make them the perfect choice for this growing sector.”