Xact Metal now offering Uddeholm's Corrax tool steel for the 3D printing of moulding applications

Xact Metal has partnered with voestalpine company Uddeholm to supply Corrax tool steel for the additive manufacture of tooling and moulding applications.

As the company expands into the tooling and moulding space, Xact Metal is hoping to continue its objective of breaking down barriers when it comes to the adoption of metal powder bed fusion technology. Xact Metal is not only wanting to make metal 3D printing more affordable, but also provide its user base with access to materials like Uddeholm's Corrax tool steel.

The Corrax tool steel is said to be corrosion resistant an cobalt-free with the ability to provide an A1 surface finish post-polishing. Xact Metal believes this material, combined with its metal 3D printing systems, will allow mould makers to address the limitations they previously faced when creating optimal internal structures.

“We are proud of our partnership with Uddeholm, which grants us the ability to offer their revolutionary Corrax metal powder,” commented Juan Mario Gomez, Xact Metal CEO. “This intersection between our affordable, high-performing 3D printing technology and Uddeholm’s material expertise is the point where the adoption of additive manufacturing can begin serving the tooling and moulding industry. Uddeholm’s rich history and practical knowledge in the steel industry brings a legacy of excellence and innovation to our collaboration.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Xact Metal,” added Kevin Rochford, Vice-President of Sales from Uddeholm. “This partnership not only signifies a milestone in additive manufacturing but also brings in a new era of possibilities for the mould and tooling industry, where complexity meets efficiency, and tradition meets innovation. With our long history in the steel industry, this is a natural step forward for Uddeholm.”

Earlier this year, Xact Metal partnered with metal surface finishing company GPAINNOVA America, to provide a complete metal additive manufacturing solution that encompasses design, printing, and finishing.