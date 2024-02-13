Xact Metal & GPAINNOVA partner to streamline metal 3D printing workflow

× Expand Xact Metal

Xact Metal has established a strategic partnership with metal surface finishing company GPAINNOVA America.

Together, the two companies believe they will provide a complete metal additive manufacturing solution that encompasses design, printing, and finishing.

Through this partnership, GPAINNOVA’s DLyte and MURUA metal surface finishing technologies will supplement Xact Metal’s XM200 and XM300 metal 3D printing series. This, the companies suggest, will ease the introduction and integration of metal 3D printing for many organisations, while also helping to reduce polishing time and manual labour compared to non-automated methods.

"We are eager to expand our knowledge of how the manufacturing industry integrates the Xact Metal technology into its daily fabrication environment”, commented Jesús Contreras, Business Developer at GPAINNOVA America. “Xact Metal has developed a unique market strategy that creates synergies similar to GPA INNOVA's; combining our expertise, we can shape the proper perspective for the AM adopters and have a final product to fulfil their needs", he highlights.

“We are very excited to begin this partnership with GPAINNOVA to offer a full solution from design to finished part using their patented wet and dry electro-polishing,” added Xact Metal CEO, Juan Mario Gomez. “It allows the customer to automate the finishing process, reducing the need for manual labour and saving them time.”

GPAINNOVA was founded in 2013 and has since gained 900 global clients and 60 distributors of its metal surface finishing technology. The company won the TCT Post Processing Award in 2022 for its DLyte technology, which combines dry electropolishing with a jet fluid composed by a non-conductive liquid and free solid particles to remove roughness from metal surfaces.

