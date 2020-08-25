Optomec records more than 10 million turbine blade refurbishments with DED 3D printing technology

× Expand Optomec

Optomec has recorded more than 10 million turbine blade refurbishments with its metal 3D printing technology after conducting a recent customer survey.

The company says it now has more than 100 customer installations of its metal 3D printing systems specifically for gas turbine components repair, with installations made at leading gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the aviation and energy markets, such as GE, as well as many third-party maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) shops.

At these companies, Optomec has installed its LENS brand Metal Additive 3D printers and Huffman brand 5-axis Laser Cladders, both based on Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology. Customers are said to value Optomec’s proficiencies in adaptvie control software, controlled inert atmosphere processing for superior metallurgy, turn-key repair process recipes and automation solutions that facilitate higher throughput batch processing.

The deployment of DED in the aviation and energy markets has replaced more manual operations, such as Tungsten Inert Gas welding, while also reducing the cost of routine maintenance, according to Optomec. Applications of Optomec’s DED products include the repair of turbine blade tips, seals and wear surfaces, as well as compressor blades, shrouds and other high value components. Return on investment is said to reach up to 180%, while many customers have recorded increased mechanical performances due to optimal metallurgy and minimal heat input when compared with manual operations.

“We are really excited to reach this important milestone for both the additive manufacturing segment and, more importantly, for our gas turbine customers,” commented Mike Dean, Marketing Director at Optomec. “Chances are that if you fly much, you’ve probably flown with an engine that was maintained with an Optomec laser cladder.”