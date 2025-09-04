Pac-Dent acquires Ackuretta Technologies, enhancing service to dental sector

Dental supply manufacturer Pac-Dent has acquired Taiwan-based 3D printing supplier Ackuretta Technologies.

Pac-Dent, the manufacturer of the Rodin dental 3D printing resins, believes the acquisition unites two 'innovation leaders' and will enhance its service to dental clinicians and labs on a global scale.

The company has a vision of delivering an open, interoperable ecosystem that connects 'world-class materials, intelligent software, and a full range of ecosystem hardware—including printers, companion devices, and workflow enablers.' With Ackuretta’s printer platform and ALPHA AI CAM software, Pac-Dent says it will deliver 'cutting-edge solutions', integrating workflow intelligence and advanced automation, for both chairside and dental laboratories.

“The most important aspect of this acquisition is how it amplifies our open-system vision,” said Daniel Wang, CEO of Pac-Dent. “By combining best-in-class materials, intelligent software, and versatile hardware, we are building the most accessible and adaptable digital dentistry platform on the market. Just as important, we are thrilled to welcome Ackuretta’s outstanding international team—spanning Taiwan, France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, South America, and the Middle East. Their expertise strengthens our innovation pipeline, enhances product reliability, and expands global customer support.”

Subsequent to the acquisition, Pac-Dent says its ecosystem will remain an open system and it will continue to collaborate with other open-system hardware manufacturers. The company is also preparing front-line technical support in North America for Ackuretta printers with 'clear escalation paths to engineering, readily available spare parts through U.S. distribution, and a quick-start knowledge base covering setup, calibration, validated resins, and common fixes.' Pac-Dent's support organisation is also being briefed to guide customers toward Rodin-validated workflows and recommended accessories, ensuring each interaction improves outcomes and efficiency.

While the company integrates Ackuretta, Pac-Dent says it is advancing several complementary initiatives, including the launch of new digital workflow platforms, partnerships to strengthen design and some metal printing capabilities, and ongoing efforts in AI-driven data acquisition and chairside treatment solutions.

Earlier this week, SprintRay acquired the EnvisionTec dental portfolio.