Polymaker qualifies three polycarbonate materials for MakerBot METHOD X 3D printer

× Expand Polymaker PC MakerBot materials

Polymaker has qualified three of its polycarbonate (PC) materials for the MakerBot METHOD X 3D printing platform.

The Polymaker PC-PBT, PolyMax PC-FR and PolyLite PC materials can be processed by the METHOD X when equipped with the MakerBot Labs Experimental Extruder.

MakerBot commercialised the Experimental Extruder earlier this year, with the aim of enabling its user base to access the more industrial-standard materials that the likes of BASF, LEHVOSS, Kimya and Polymaker are bringing to market. With these new additions to the Method materials portfolio, MakerBot and Polymaker believe users will be able to produce parts with stronger mechanical and thermal properties, while reducing defects like warping.

Polymaker’s PC-PBT material is said to perform well under extreme circumstances, such as at sub-zero temperatures or when in contact with hydrocarbon-based chemicals, thanks to its strength, toughness and chemical resistance properties. The PolyMax PC-FR offers similar properties but with flame-retardance and heat-resistance capabilities, making it ideal for application in the road, rail and air travel sectors. Meanwhile, the PolyLite PC demonstrates a high modulus, making it suitable for applications that require good stiffness and light diffusion, such as outdoor light housings.

“Polycarbonate is often the choice for parts that function in demanding applications. Its mechanical properties, flame retardance and chemical resistance allow engineers to push the boundaries of their 3D printed parts and experiment with new geometries,” commented Xiaofan Luo, PhD, President of PolyMaker. “Anyone who is serious about printing polycarbonate knows that a heated chamber is essential for printing large and strong complex parts. METHOD is bringing industrial capabilities to a desktop machine, and we think its users will really benefit from the material properties our PC range offers.”

“With its up to 110°C heated chamber, METHOD is a powerful and unique 3D printer platform for printing advanced engineering materials,” added Johan-Till Broer, VP of Product Development at MakerBot. “The availability of Polymaker’s PC materials on METHOD allows engineers to print polycarbonate parts that they previously had to outsource to more expensive industrial 3D printers. We are seeing increased interest in industrial materials as engineers advance from simple prototyping to 3D printing end-use parts. We are thrilled that PolyMaker has qualified its industrial range of PC materials for MakerBot Labs.”

The qualification of these new materials means the MakerBot Labs for METHOD portfolio of materials is up to nine and the total number of METHOD materials is up to 19. MakerBot believes the new polycarbonates will be suitable for the production of both functional prototypes and end use components, with its heated build chamber able to let printed parts cool gradually to guard against curling and warping. Polymaker also suggests annealing printed parts right after the build to release the residual internal stress and ensure parts are at optimum standards.