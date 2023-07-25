3D Systems announces new SLA and Figure 4 3D printing resins

× Expand Interior cabin vent 3D printed with 3D Systems Accura AMX Tough FR V0 Black

Despite dominating 3D printing headlines as part of the ongoing Stratasys M&A story, 3D Systems is continuing to roll out new products with the announcement of three new materials for its stereolithography (SLA) and Figure 4 machines.

Accura AMX Tough FR V0 Black, Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black, and Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20 resins are planned to be available in the third quarter of 2023, and are targeted towards a number of industries from automotive to jewellery.

Accura AMX Tough FR V0 Black leverages a chemistry based on 3D Systems’ Figure 4 materials, which has led to what 3D Systems believes is an industry first, flame-retardant material for SLA. Accura AMX Tough FR V0 Black is said to offer enhanced part quality and resolution for SLA, long-term stability, UL 94 V0 rating, and is ‘uniquely positioned’ with its combination of flexural modulus and elongation at break of nearly 35%. Suggested applications include printed circuit board covers, semiconductor equipment, electrical housing, covers, hangers, brackets, and flame-retardant parts for rail and buses. The material is also available as Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black for use with 3D Systems’ Figure 4 platform.

Ring cast 3D printed in Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20

The third material, Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20, is a direct casting resin designed for use with 3D Systems’ Figure 4 Jewelry printer. 3D Systems says the material has been optimised for clean and easy burnout of finely detailed, high-resolution, accurate, repeatable jewellery patterns for gypsum investment casting, and suitable for a range of precious metals.

“Materials are at the core of our additive manufacturing solutions,” said Marty Johnson, vice president, product & technical fellow, 3D Systems. “It’s imperative that we offer our customers the most advanced materials in a fully integrated system to address their unique application needs. Their challenges fuel our innovation. With the introduction of these novel SLA and Figure 4 materials, we are able to deliver additional capabilities to our customers that will facilitate operation and application flexibility and accelerate their innovation.”

3D Systems has continued to introduce new materials for its Figure 4 platform including high performance plastics for end-use automotive applications, and production-grade polymers such as Figure 4 Tough Clear and DuraForm PAx Black designed for long-lasting mechanical performance and stability in consumer goods, aerospace and defense industries.

Currently, the additive manufacturing pioneer is in talks with Stratasys to determine a deal that could see the two industry-founding companies merge. The potential offer follows an announcement by Stratasys back in May in which the company announced its intent to acquire Desktop Metal in deal worth $1.8 billion.