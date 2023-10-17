3D Systems' extrusion 3D printing technology used to produce patient-specific cranial implants in European hospitals

× Expand 3D Systems Example of a cranial implant produced using VESTAKEEP® i4 3DF PEEK by Evonik on 3D Systems’ EXT 220 MED extrusion platform.

3D Systems has announced a patient-specific cranial implant additively manufactured with its extrusion technology has been successfully used in a cranioplasty at the University Hospital Basel.

The implant was used to successfully replace a section of disintegrating skull in a 46-year-old male who was experiencing complications from a stroke suffered in 2019.

After the stroke, the patient reported visual disturbances, severe headaches and dizziness, while his forehead was sinking due to the disintegration of his skullcap. Doctors performed a computed tomography (CT) scan, before importing the data into software to create a model if the implant customised to his anatomy. The implant was then printed in the hospital’s 3D printing lab using 3D Systems’ EXT 220 MED extrusion platform and Evonik’s VESTAKEEP i4 3DF PEEK.

“The successful implantation at the University Hospital of Basel is a pivotal moment for medical 3D printing, demonstrating its potential to revolutionise patient care,” commented Pro. Thieringer, Head of the Medical Additive Manufacturing Research Group (Swiss MAM) at the University Hospital Basel's Department of Biomedical Engineering (UNIBAS DBE), and the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS). “Our collaboration with hospitals across Europe, along with the invaluable expertise provided by POC APP AG around QMS and regulatory guidelines, showcases the power of advanced technology and collaboration in improving healthcare outcomes.”

Salzburg University Hospital has used the same combination of technologies to also print a patient-specific cranial implant for a 55-year-old male, who suffered from craniosynostosis.

In this case, the hospital used Oqton’s D2P software to create 3D models from the patient’s CT images and Oqton’s Geomagic Freeform to complete the design of the patient-specific occipital prosthesis.

According to Prof. Christoph Griessenauer, chairman of the department for neurosurgery in Salzburg, 40 decompressive craniectomies are performed in Salzburg annually. After the swelling subsides, the bone is replaced with a patient-specific cranioplasty implant. So far four cranioplasty surgeries have been performed within the last month, and multiple more are planned for the future.

“This revolutionary procedure showcases the power of medical 3D printing in providing personalized solutions that adhere to regulatory standards. The success of these procedures marks a significant step forward in the integration of 3D printing into routine clinical practice,” said Dr. Pöppe, of Salzburg University Hospital.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of this medical revolution, leveraging our expertise in 3D printing to bring tangible benefits to patients," added Stefan Leonhardt, director, medical devices, 3D Systems. "Our collaboration with hospitals in Europe demonstrates the potential of 3D printing to transform healthcare, and we are excited to continue advancing this technology to address a broader range of medical needs. 3D Systems remains committed to driving innovation in the field of medical 3D printing, working hand in hand with healthcare professionals to enhance patient care and contribute to a brighter, healthier future.”