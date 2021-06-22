3DQue Systems launches Quinly for the Prusa MK3 3D printer

× Expand 3DQue Systems

3DQue Systems has announced its Quinly 3D printing automation package is now available for the Prusa MK3 Fused Deposition Modelling platform.

The Canadian company launched its Quinly package earlier this year, initially making it available for the Creality Ender 3 machine. It combines 3DQue’s Print Queue Management software and a print bed equipped with Variable Adhesion and Automated Part Release (VAAPR) technology.

Working with the Prusa MK3’s built-in error detection tools, Quinly helps to run the printer continuously and ensure it is working around the clock to complete build jobs in the print queue.

The key feature of Quinly is the high performance VAAPR print bed which is said to provide ‘reliable adhesion on its own’ which eliminates the need for glue and other adhesives. Once parts have cooled after the build, the VAAPR print bed releases the parts automatically, clear for the next print run to commence. Meanwhile, Quinly’s software can activate Prusa MK3’s error detection and recalibration tools to allow the machine to run without input or supervision for hours. This automated process has been designed to allow 3D printing users to print hundreds of copies of a part, or print a custom queue of different parts in series, with minimal involvement from the operator. Quinly is also capable of notifying the user if filament has run out of if maintenance is required.

“Quinly multiplies the productivity of your Prusa,” commented Quinly Product Lead Steven McCulloch. “Unattended, continuous part-release that just works is a freedom you can’t truly appreciate until you try it. Since the Prusa MK3 is such a reliable printer already, it is the perfect candidate for automation.”

