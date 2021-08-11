Adidas 4DFWD Tokyo Collection running shoe with 3D printed midsole made available to public

Carbon and Adidas have announced the launch of their Tokyo Collection 4DFWD running shoe, which will be available to the public for purchase from August 12, 2021.

Equipped with the bowtie-shaped FWD CELL latticed midsole, the 4DFWD shoes have been worn by adidas athletes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. The 4DFWD model was initially announced in May. Having now commercially launched the footwear, the companies believe the 4DFWD will be the ‘highest volume 3D printed product ever produced’.

Carbon and Adidas have been working together to produce 3D printed midsoles for sports footwear since 2017. In that time, Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing technology has been leveraged to produce midsoles for the Futurecraft 4D, AlphaEDGE 4D and 4D Run shoes, while Adidas has also launched its ‘most radical 3D printed midsole’ STRUNG concept in the last 12 months.

In the additive manufacture of these latticed midsoles, the companies lean on Carbon’s ability to generate performance-orientated lattice structures and Adidas’ wealth of athlete data. The resulting ‘precision tuned’ midsoles are said to ‘uniquely propel runners forward.’ Selected from one of five million possible lattice options, the ‘bowtie’ lattice midsoles utilises a ‘unique geometric element’ that transforms vertical pressure into forward motion. FWD CELL became possible after lighter and stiffer resins were developed to enable those forward motion capabilities. The material is said to be 39% bio-based, provides 23% more cushioning compared to previous generations, enables three times as much forward motion under vertical loading, and has reduced peak braking force by 15%.

For more on the development of the 4DFWD running shoe, read our interview with Carbon co-founder and Chief Business Officer Phil DeSimone from earlier this year.

