Airtech Advanced Materials Group & Additive Engineering Solutions announce large format additive manufacturing partnership

Airtech Advanced Materials Group has entered into an exclusive supply agreement with Additive Engineering Solutions (AES) as they look to facilitate large format additive manufacturing applications.

With four large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) printers supported by four large CNC mills, AES considers itself to be a market leader when it comes to contract LFAM services. Those services will now be supplemented by Airtech's specialty formulation additive manufacturing materials.

Per their agreement, Airtech will provide comprehensive support to AES in additive manufacturing business opportunities and technical areas, with AES committing to the exclusive use of Airtech products in its LFAM projects. The collaboration, the partners say, will extend beyond product supply, encompassing joint efforts in design practices, material characterisation, tooling to part interaction, material processing, new material development, and market penetration strategies.

By pooling their expertise and resources, both companies say they aim to 'deliver enhanced product quality, streamlined processes, and innovative solutions.' With a focus on driving real-world results and customer satisfaction, they believe this collaboration signifies a 'practical step forward' in addressing industry challenges and meeting evolving customer needs.

“This is a logical agreement between two market leaders in the LFAM space and we are thrilled to further our existing relationship with Airtech,” commented Austin Schmidt, President and Co-Founder of AES.

Andy Bridge, Director of Business Development at AES, added: “I have been impressed with the level of material testing, especially tool-part interaction evaluation that Airtech focuses on.”

Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech Advanced Materials Group, offered: “Airtech is excited to expand their relationship with one of the first commercial adopters of LFAM in North America. AES is dedicated to this technology and delivering meaningful problem-solving solutions to their customers. We look forward to supporting AES customer project success by providing our industry-leading material solutions and technical support capabilities.”