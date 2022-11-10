Axtra3D makes two X1 Series vat photopolymerisation 3D printers available for preorder

× Expand Axtra3D

Axtra3D has announced the launch of two X1 Series 3D printing systems, powered by the company’s patented Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology.

It follows news earlier this month that Axtra3D had successfully closed its Series A financing round of 6.25 million USD.

The Lumia X1 and Revox X1 3D printers will be introduced at the upcoming Formnext event and have been made available for pre-order. Lumia X1 is Axtra3D’s production-grade HPS offering, while Revox X1 represents the company’s Digital Light Processing (DLP) budget option.

Harnessing the capabilities of HPS, Lumia X1 is said to facilitate 24/7 lights-out production, while the TruLayer capability helps to ensure better production economics, uptime, repeatability, and printability. The Lumia X1 also boasts a larger build area than any 4K DLP printer with 45-micron resolution, while also utilising Intelli-Cartridge to make material handling easier for the user. Intelli-Cartridge actively dispenses material to the vat, collects the return material, and offers agitation, heating and filtering mechanisms. Axtra3D’s TruLayer technology, meanwhile, works to quickly detach active print layers from the vat membrane and enabled the printing of highly viscous resins. Other benefits of TruLayer include ‘no limitations to the cross sections being printed’ and a non-degenerative vat membrane.’

While the Revox X1 doesn’t leverage HPS technology, it does implement TruLayer. Axtra3D says this platform brings ‘industry-leading DLP print speed’ and ‘best-in-class feature details and good surface quality’ at an affordable price. The build volume and Intelli-Cartridge capabilities of the Revox X1 are identical to the Lumia X1 (265 x 150 x 600 mm), with an upgrade path from the budget option to the HPS-powered Lumia X1 available for customers that want to implement HPS technology.

“Last year at Formnext 2021, we were pleased to unveil Axtra3D as a company and share a first glimpse into the future of the Lumia 3D printer,” commented Axtra3D founder and CEO Gianni Zitelli. “This year, the team and I are delighted to introduce not one but two industrial 3D printers ready to take on legacy limitations and blow them out of the water. Our first market-ready portfolio is one to be reckoned with as we take vat photopolymerisation to the next level. Quality, speed, first-print success, resolution, surface finish, and size: we know the challenges. It’s time to transcend limits. The technologies this team has developed are nothing short of awesome in the real sense of the word; I’m truly awed by what we’ve created and we’re only getting started.”

Axtra3D will be exhibiting at Formnext between November 15-18 in Hall 11.1, Booth D59. The company came to market at last year's Formnext event.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.