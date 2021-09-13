Azul 3D launches LAKE 3D printing system

Azul 3D

Azul 3D has launched its first commercial product with the introduction of its LAKE High-Area Rapid Printing (HARP) platform.

The first of a series of 3D printing systems to be rolled out by Azul 3D in the coming years, LAKE has a build volume of around 254 x 305 x 610 mm and uses the company’s proprietary version of stereolithography. It will be ready for shipping in 2022, with Azul 3D now taking orders of the platform.

Per Azul 3D, HARP uses ultraviolet light to convert liquid polymer materials into solid objects and has the capacity to print complex geometries at rapid speeds. The printer is also able to dissipate heat and enable continuous high-speed printing over large areas thanks to its ‘unique interface’, while its high-intensity LED light engine enables users to address 16 million independent pixels without the need for ‘pixel shifting.’

In partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods, the LAKE 3D printing platform has been used to print customisable pickleball paddles, with HARP technology helping to ‘remove dead spots, increase punch and silence ball hits.’ Azul 3D also used LAKE to produce 5,000 face shields in 60 hours for healthcare workers during the pandemic, with eight units coming off the printer every six minutes.

With LAKE now available for purchase, Azul 3D is excited about the potential impact it may have in the manufacturing space.

“The LAKE printer will be game-changing for 3D printing,” commented Azul 3D co-founder and chair Chad Mirkin. “For the first time, we are combining throughput and materials at a price point that enables 3D printing to revolutionise manufacturing. We have raised the value of the art, and this is just the beginning.”

“In the past year, manufacturers have been throttled by supply chain disruptions,” added Azul 3D CEO Cody Petersen. “At the same time, everyone is demanding more highly engineered solutions immediately. The LAKE printer offers a revolutionary solution to both problems and is the first step in industrialising additive manufacturing at scale.”

Azul 3D has also announced that its SEA 3D printing platform will be ready for pre-sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.

