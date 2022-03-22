Braskem launches PE & glass-fibre PP FDM 3D printing materials

× Expand Braskem Glass-Fiber-PP Glass Fiber Polypropylene

Polyolefin manufacturer Braskem has announced the launch of polyethylene (PE) and glass fibre-reinforced polypropylene (PP) 3D printing filaments.

Braskem says its new materials are easy to print, have low warpage, minimal shrinkage and good interlayer adhesion.

The FL500PP-GF glass fibre-reinforced polypropylene filament is designed to maximise printability, dimensional stability and surface finish, while tackling warpage and bed adhesion issues. Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality and other FDM machines, the material exhibits high strength and stiffness, low density and light weight, and is said to be suitable for application in automotive, aerospace, medical, robotic and industrial markets.

Braskem’s FL300PE 100% polyethylene filament, meanwhile, is designed to be easy to print, lightweight, and highly moisture and chemical resistant. Boasting excellent surface finishes, high dimensional stability and high chemical resistance, the FL300PE is said to be suitable for packaging, consumer and industrial applications, can also be processed on standard FDM machines.

“Braskem continues to evolve its product portfolio for the rapidly growing 3D printing market. Braskem’s polypropylene and polyethylene products have superior printing capabilities with minimum warpage and are the ideal solution for 3D printing,” commented Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing Jason Vagnozzi. “Unlike other materials on the market, Braskem’s PE is perfect for packaging and consumer applications and can be used anywhere HDPE would normally be used, while our new glass fibre reinforced polypropylene has added strength and durability which makes it a great solution for automotive, aerospace, medical, robotic, and industrial applications. At Braskem, our team strives every day to innovate and expand our portfolio of additive manufacturing products to facilitate the growth of our clients.”

