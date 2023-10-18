Burms qualifies two Mechnano materials for its Miicraft 3D printer series

German 3D printing firm Burms has qualified Mechnano's Formula1 and Tough ESD materials for integration with its Miicraft 3D printer series.

Mechnano’s Formula1 and Tough ESD resins incorporate the company’s D'Func Carbon Nanotube technology, which are said to enable the production of high-resolution and nano-uniform static dissipative parts by offering 'exceptional isotropic characteristics and eliminating concerns of carbon sloughing.'

The Formula1 resin, Mechnano says, is an 'excellent choice' for fabricating rigid parts, while Tough ESD has been designed to address applications that involve extensive use and require more flexibility to prevent breakage.

Combined with the advanced Miicraft 3D printers, the companies believe these resins offer a 'rapid, cost-effective, and efficient solution' for manufacturing static dissipative parts, transforming the landscape of the industry. Burms offers a selection of five Miicraft machines, which includes a large platform printer equipped with build volumes of up to 255 × 235 × 190mm (125µm pixel size) and 250 × 140 × 190mm (65µm pixel size). All Miicraft printers are powered by a high-definition LED light engine with digital optical technology, facilitating fast build speeds and exceptional print details. The printers are thus suitable for mass customisation and professional applications, according to Burms, with the integration of Mechnano’s Formula1 and Tough ESD broadening the range of engineering resins available to users.

“We are pleased to confirm that after thorough examination and research, Mechnano materials, known for their exceptional qualities, have been identified as highly suitable options for our MiiCraft 3D printers,” commented Karen Kololyan, Burms E-Commerce Manager. “These materials hold the promise of elevating our 3D printing projects to a new level, and we are delighted that they have been validated for use with our MiiCraft 3D printers.”

“Burms Miicraft machines are highly advantageous for individuals seeking fast and detailed printing coupled with ESD capabilities,” added Dr. Olga Ivanova, Mechnano Director of Applications & Technology. “Mechnano takes great pride in our commitment to developing resins of exceptional quality. It is truly rewarding to receive the industry recognition that comes with our resins being qualified on top-tier machines.”