Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing technology has been used to produce the lumbar pad of Osprey’s UNLTD backpack.

The 3D printed Fitscape Lumbar is said to deliver superior ventilation, fine-tuned cushion support, and an anti-slip surface grip to keep loads firmly in place. It is a key component of the Osprey UNLTD AirScape 68 and Osprey UNLTD Anti-Gravity 64 backpacks.

For the development of the UNLTD backpack series, Osprey deployed its Alpha Lab teams over the course of two years. The biggest innovation to come out of the project, per Osprey, is the use of 3D printing for the lumbar pad. Working with Carbon to design the lumbar pad, Osprey has been able to leverage the material proficiencies and mesh capabilities of Carbon’s 3D printing technology to provide increased ventilation and support. The use of 3D printing is also said to have helped Osprey move through product development more quickly, while helping to reduce manufacturing waste.

“Traditional manufacturing methods teach us that in order to push the boundaries of innovation, product development timelines need to be extended. The development of Osprey UNLTD proved the exact opposite,” commented Phil DeSimone, Carbon co-founder, Chief Product and Business Development Officer. “The entire process using Carbon DLS took about one year with only six months for us to iterate on the design, enabling Osprey to take this innovative product to market faster.”

“Osprey UNLTD is the ma infestation of Osprey’s approach to innovation,” added Rob BonDurant, VP Marketing, Osprey Packs. “In developing Osprey UNLTD, we removed the shackles of commercialisation and production schedules to move beyond traditional manufacturing technologies ushering in a new era of backpack design and the ultimate backpacking experience.”

It is the latest use of Carbon’s 3D printing technology by a consumer goods supplier, with notable use case studies also coming out of Adidas, Rawlings and Specialized for the production of footwear, sports helmets and bike saddles.

