Carbon launches flame-retardant EPX 86FR 3D printing material

Carbon Sample parts printed with EPX 86FR.

Carbon has announced the launch of a new flame-retardant photopolymer resin that is suitable for application in the consumer, automotive and industrial markets.

The EPX 86FR is said to offer functional toughness, high strength and long-term stability – in addition to its flame retardancy – and is suitable for housings, brackets and connectors applications. It is available for shipping in North America, Europe and the UK immediately and is compatible with the Carbon M1, M2 and L1 3D printing systems, as well as the M3 and M3 Max machines launched last month. All of these machines boast Carbon's dual-cure technology, which sees printed parts endure a secondary chemical reaction

Carbon says the new material has similar properties to its EPX 82 epoxy-based engineering material, but with ‘better accuracy from reduced warpage and higher green strength.’ Promising exceptional surface quality, accuracy and repeatability, the EPX 86FR is said to work well for the creation of functional prototypes, tooling, and end-use parts that require UL 94 V-0 or FAR 25.853(a) ratings in the consumer, automotive and industrial sectors.

Astoria Pacific, a manufacturer of automated analysis solutions for laboratories, is among the companies to have already deployed the EPX 86FR. It has so far used the material in the development of heat bath housings for highly regulated electronics devices, and recorded significant changes in lead time, cost, surface finish, and more.

“We encountered significant supply chain delays in sourcing PVC and sheet metal. We turned to Carbon’s platform and extensive material line-up, including EPX 86FR, to mitigate these challenges,” commented Whitney Menzel, Senior Engineer at Astoria Pacific. “Not only did we experience a much shorter production timeframe using the flame-retardant resin – from 18 weeks through traditional methods to two weeks utilising Carbon’s platform – but we also saw significant cost savings, enhanced surface finishes, reduced weight, and both thermal and mechanical advantages.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this new material to market, broadening the already impressive materials offerings we have for our clients,” added Jason Rolland, Senior Vice President of Materials at Carbon. “EPX 86FR was created for critical industries and markets that require a V-0 flame rating, high performance mechanical properties, and smooth surface quality in a reliable, consistent and high throughput printing platform.”

