Carbon launches M3 and M3 Max DLS 3D printing systems

Carbon has announced the launch of two M-Series 3D printing systems based on its Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology.

When combined with Carbon’s Design Engine software platform and range of DLS materials, the company says the M3 and M3 Max machines provide an advanced end-to-end production platform.

The M3, which is available for order immediately, is said to provide faster and simpler print experience, while also boasting a more consistent surface finish. Carbon’s M3 Max, meanwhile, offers the same benefits but is also equipped with a true 4K light engine, enabling double the build area with the same pixel size and density. It also features a build volume twice the size but offers the same pixel size and density as the M3, helping facilitate the printing of larger applications. Both machines are said to be suitable for applications in the automotive, life sciences, dental, consumer products and industrial sectors.

In bringing the new M3 systems to market, Carbon has endeavoured to ensure ‘substantially lower’ forces on the part during the build process, while also providing closed-loop control of force and temperature to reduce failure modes. This helps to unlock more geometries, especially for elastomeric parts. Better heat management, meanwhile, ensures more throughput per square foot in thermally limited scenarios, with smoother parts compared to prior generations also promised. Carbon also says the variation in parts across a single build has been reduced by up to 50%.

“With these next generation printers — combined with our Design Engine software and Carbon DLS materials — design teams across business verticals can create high-quality prototypes with end-use performance quicker and more efficiently than ever before,” said Phil DeSimone, Chief Product and Business Development Officer at Carbon. “And once the product development is complete, Carbon’s platform enables companies to move to production quickly and efficiently anywhere in the world. We believe this new generation of Carbon DLS technology will empower more collaboration and help to revolutionise how products are designed and made.”

“Fast Radius uses Carbon’s printers and materials to produce parts for a wide range of customers, across varying applications,” added Bobby Bott, VP of Manufacturing at Fast Radius, a Carbon Partner. “We’ve also leveraged the Carbon Design Engine—in conjunction with our own software capabilities—to help customers evaluate materials and technologies to produce parts that exceed quality standards and timelines. Having worked with Carbon for five years, we are thrilled to continue our partnership and bring the M3 capabilities to our customers.”

