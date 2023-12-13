Carbon releases three new 3D printing dental resins

× Expand Carbon

Carbon has announced the release of three new 3D printing resins for dental applications developed by third-party partners.

The new materials - Pac-Dent Rodin Sculpture, Desktop Health Flexcera Base, and Keystone KeyGuard - have been 'meticulously tested and validated' for use with Carbon's 3D printing systems.

Pac-Dent's Rodin Sculpture Resin has been developed for modern dental restorations and is said to introduce a new all-on-x solution for long-term provisionals on the Carbon platform. It offers premium precision, aeshtetics and strength, and has FDA 510k clearance for all-on-x temporary dental appliances, offering a nanohybrid ceramic formulation for lifelike permanent restorations. Containing over 50% ceramic filler, it also meets requirements for updated ADA insurance code reimbursements: D2740, D2630, D2644.

The Desktop Health Flexcera Base, meanwhile, has been designed for creating high-impact denture bases. FDA-cleared, the resin is said to combine optimal fracture resistance with excellent aesthetic quality. And Keystone Industries' KeyGuard material has been certified for high-quality, custom-fit mouthguards, with dental professionals now able to design sports mouthguards digitally with custom variable wall thicknesses to provide greater comfort and protection.

"With the introduction of these new resins, dental labs can look forward to improving their workflow efficiency and product offerings while providing customers with the latest in dental care advancements," commented Philip DeSimone, Co-Founder and Office of the CEO. "Each resin will unlock new opportunities for dental labs and further highlight Carbon's unwavering dedication to facilitating dental industry innovation through advanced, best-in-class resins."