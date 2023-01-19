Chromatic 3D Materials meets flammability requirements for aerospace industry

× Expand Chromatic 3D Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials has passed 14 CFR vertical burn tests, which demonstrate compliance with anti-flammability standards for airworthiness.

The company's abrasion-resistant thermoset polyurethanes are suitable for a variety of airline parts, including elastomeric components used in stowage compartments and decorative panels, as well as ductwork, cargo liners, fabric sealing.

The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University in Kansas conducted research that showed multiple polyurethanes 3D printed by Chromatic are compliant with United States standards for use in aircraft interiors.

ChromaLast 65, ChromaMotive 70 and ChromaFlow 90 each passed the 12 second vertical burn test necessary for use in floor coverings, textiles and cushions, decorative parts, galley furnishings, electrical conduits, insulating components, ducts and cargo liners. In addition to this, ChromaLast 65 and ChromaFlow 90 passed the 60 second vertical burn test for interior panels, galleys and under seat stowage areas.

Meeting the requirements, Chromatic can now offer its RX-AM materials and technology platform for additive manufacturing to the aerospace market. Benefits of meeting the requirements include low tooling costs for low and medium volume manufacturing, as well as cost effective prototyping and high mix production according to the company.

A benefit of RX-AM according to Chromatic is the ability to produce high-quality components with limited material stock, allowing aerospace companies to print parts on demand outside of traditional manufacturing environments.

“Additive manufacturing can revolutionise product design and supply chains, and it all starts with the type of materials that are available. The aviation industry has some of the most stringent materials requirements, and we are pleased that test results from the National Institute for Aviation Research prove Chromatic’s materials pass with flying colours. We’re confident that our industrial-strength polyurethanes will open doors for 3D printed applications in aviation as well as other industries that require safe, flame-resistant materials, including automotive, furniture and apparel,” said Dr. Cora Leibig, Chromatic founder and CEO.

In November 2022, Chromatic unveiled a new line of RX-Flow Large Format 3D printers for reactive extrusion additive manufacturing.

