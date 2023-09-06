Chromatic 3D Materials installs 3D printed replacement parts on ÖBB trains in Austria

ÖBB, the federal railway of Austria, is operating multiple trains with polyurethane bellows, grommets and other parts 3D printed by Chromatic 3D Materials.

These components were additively manufactured and installed on the trains after ÖBB Train Tech faced challenges sourcing obsolete components.

The company then approached Chromatic to prototype several custom parts, before ordering 130 grommets, as well as bellows, cable glands and valve covers, printed with Chromatic’s RX-AM reactive extrusion additive manufacturing platform.

Chromatic says that the parts were designed to enhance the performance, longevity and comfort of ÖBB’s fleet by reducing vibrations and preventing dust and moisture from infiltrating specific areas of its railcars. All of the parts, which were 3D printed with a thermoset polyurethane material for durability and flexibility, are required to tightly seal against air and water. The grommets were also required to be load-bearing, and so were printed with dense, solid walls that were 1.5cm thick.

The partners have reported that the 3D printed polyurethane parts have exhibited the same three-dimensional strength and compression set as the injection moulded counterparts.

“We chose Chromatic because they are able to print PU in different hardness between 50-90 shore A,” commented Sebastian Otto, Head of AM at ÖBB Train Tech.

“At Chromatic, we take pride in durability of our 3D printed materials, which have undergone rigorous testing,” added Dr. Bart Engeldahl, Managing Director of Chromatic 3D Materials in Germany. “Now that ÖBB is demonstrating the use of our 3D materials in rail applications, we expect customers with demanding transportation, aerospace, industrial and defense applications will have confidence in Chromatic’s products and printing technologies.”

Chromatic 3D Materials recently announced it was to scale production of its RX-AM reactive extrusion additive platform on the back of a 3.1m USD investment.