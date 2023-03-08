Chromatic launches rapid custom manufacturing service for rubber parts

× Expand Chromatic 3D Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials has launched a new custom manufacturing service for durable polyurethane parts with fast delivery and simplified pricing.

The company is offering standard industrial shapes including gaskets, seals, cylinders and grommets in customisable, nonstandard dimensions up to 16 inches in diameter.

Chromatic says the service will help manufacturers to increase supply chain resilience, boost efficiency and reduce waste.

Parts from Chromatic are made with a novel 3D printing process known as reactive extrusion AM. The process produces parts with the same durability as moulded parts, but with shorter production timelines and more competitive pricing according to the company.

Chromatic claims its 3D printing process decreases material waste up to 90% compared to technologies such as injection moulding. The company also says that printing rubber parts reduces the need for overstocking, which limits the number of obsolete parts that companies must landfill.

“Manufacturers should not have to rely on overstocking in order to run a reliable business but increasing supply chain failures put them in a tough position. OEMs come to Chromatic on a regular basis because they can’t get a hold of common parts. That’s why we are launching our rapid custom manufacturing business. Now, companies can quickly and cost-effectively source one part or one million, and keep their customers happy,” said Dr. Cora Leibig, Chromatic founder and CEO.

Chromatic’s parts are made with ChromaFlow 70 and ChromaFlow 90, thermoset polyurethanes with Shore A hardnesses of 70 and 90, respectively. The company says that both material grades offer the same 3D strength and compression as injection moulded parts.

