CHU de Brest uses new Stratasys 3D printing technology to improve surgical planning

× Expand Stratasys

France-based University Hospital of Brest (CHU de Brest) is implementing ‘substantial improvements’ in pre-surgical planning procedures following the installation of a new Stratasys 3D printer.

The J5 MediJet, supplied by Stratasys’ partner reseller Cylaos, gives surgeons highly accurate and detailed 360-degree patient specific anatomic models according to CHU de Brest, which can improve surgical risks and reduce time spent in the operating room.

“The accuracy we now enjoy with the J5 3D printed models means our surgeons are far better equipped and prepared before going into theatre, which significantly and quantifiably reduces surgical-related risks through improved safety,” said Samuel Guigo, radiology and 3D printing technician at the hospital.

Guigo added: “When preparing a vascular surgery for example, millimetric precision is mandatory. With the J5 MediJet, not only can we achieve this, but we have the flexibility to re-print the models to iterate and achieve optimal results, reproducing them with complete consistency, as required. We were simply unable to do this previously.”

CHU de Brest is using the Elastico photopolymer material on the Stratasys printer, which Guigo says allows for models with greater realism. According to the technician, the haptic feeling and surface smoothness replicates soft arteries more closely.

Stratasys An example of one of the models

Beyond pre-surgical preparation, the use of patient-specific 3D printed medical models produced on the J5 MediJet for on-demand training can improve patient outcomes by reducing complications, decreasing overall recovery time and length of hospital stay said CHU de Brest.

Another benefit according to the hospital is that surgeons can better explain specific pathologies and procedures to patients prior to surgery, which it says has been proven to improve a patient’s therapeutic understanding and satisfaction.

“The MediJet means that we’re winning in every area,” said Guigo. “We have greater management of growth requirements and have addressed quality issues, while also improving processes and educational practices.”

CHU de Brest’s installation of the J5 MediJet was achieved with support from the hospital’s Innoveno Endowment Fund, which is designed to support projects that improve the care, quality of life and comfort of patients. Since the installation, the use of the J5 MediJet has expanded to different hospital departments, including interventional neuroradiology, orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, and biomedical services.

The hospital aims to set up a dedicated 3D printing arm that will address the needs of the hospital’s departments, research team, and training. With the hospital focused on championing the technology’s general use within the medical sector, it says that it also has a vision for producing 3D printed anatomical models for other hospitals, and biomedical engineering schools.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.