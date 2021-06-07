Stratasys launches J5 MediJet 3D printer for medical market

Stratasys J5 MediJet.

Stratasys has announced the latest addition to its multi-material and multi-colour J Series of 3D printing systems designed for the medical industry.

The Stratasys J5 MediJet is said to be capable of producing highly detailed anatomical models, as well as drilling and cutting guides with approved third-party 510k-cleared segmentation software.

Designed to be ‘economical and compact enough’ for small lab spaces, the J5 MediJet features a patented rotating build platform with a fixed print head that is able to ‘maximise reliability and simplify maintenance.’ The machine is said to boast a simple workflow that encompasses build tray arrangement, corrections and support for the latest 3MF file format.

J5 MediJet also supports the DraftWhite material for single-material applications, while Stratasys has said there is a full array of new flexible, rigid colour and transparent materials. Thanks to the machine’s multi-material capacity, the company believes it can facilitate the 3D printing of a broad range of medical modelling applications in office environments, helping to reduce outsourcing costs. Since the J5 MediJet is certified with 510k-cleared DICOM segmentation software, the machine can print with biocompatible materials certified for limited contact to tissue and bone, as well as permanent contact to intact skin (ISO 10993) and for breathing gas pathways in healthcare applications (ISO 18562). Models printed on the J5 MediJet can also be sterilised using Steam, Gamma and EtO methods specific to the print material.

“For small to mid-sized hospitals, we’re enabling access to models and guides with a medical-specific 3D printer that is office-friendly and affordable, while ensuring sterilisation is easy so you can bring models right into the operating room with you,” commented Stratasys’ Healthcare Vice President Osnat Phillipp. “We also believe the J5 MediJet printer can help medical device companies bring new innovations to market faster by providing models for benchmark testing of medical devices and for product demonstrations with models showing the actual pathologies the devices are meant to treat.”

