Covestro and Nexeo Plastics develop PC/ABS blend 3D printing filament

Covestro’s 3D printing materials line-up continues to grow with a new Polycarbonate/ABS filament developed in collaboration with global thermoplastics resin distributor Nexeo Plastics.

As part of a multi-year collaboration, the two have launched Addigy FPB 2684 3D, a new polycarbonate blend for extrusion-based 3D printing which is said to retain its toughness and UV resistance in environments with higher temperatures of up to 122 degrees Celsius, making it highly suited to components in outdoor applications, and delivers an “extremely smooth” surface finish.

Patrick Rosso, Global Head of Additive Manufacturing at Covestro, commented: "For the last couple of years Nexeo Plastics and Covestro have worked extensively on customer applications and material requirements for OEMs. This collective know-how has built the foundation on which the product is being launched on the Ultimaker Cura platform in order to offer our customers the most convenient and reliable PC-printing solution.”

Nexeo Plastics is said to have tested the material is scenarios based on real-world printing demands. Ultimaker has also co-developed the printing parameters for Addigy FPB 2684 3D for use on its Ultimaker S3 and S5 series printers.

"As part of our business growth strategy, we continue to invest in expanding our 3D printing product portfolio and support services," said Paul Tayler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexeo Plastics. "Our collaboration with Covestro highlights our commitment to offering great products and working with industry leaders to support a wide range of users and manufacturing requirements."

The material is available via Nexeo Plastics’ distribution platform in black and white but more colours are expected to be added later this year.

Since Covestro's 1.61 billion Euro takeover of DSM’s Resins & Functional Materials business last year, the company has continued to expand its additive manufacturing materials portfolio with materials such as Arnite AM2001 GF (G) developed for pellet 3D printing, and partnerships with companies like Polymaker which recently showcased its Polymaker PC-r polycarbonate filament which uses a recycled polycarbonate developed by Covestro at TCT Asia.

