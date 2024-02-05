CRP Technology launches new Windform SL super lightweight composite for professional 3D printing

× Expand CRP Technology

CRP Technology has announced the release of the Windform SL 3D printing material, the twelfth material in the Windform TOP-LINE series. Windform SL is a polyamide-based composite reinforced with carbon fibres, and according to the company, combines exceptional lightweight characteristics, hence the name SL (Super Light), with a low density of 0.87 g/cc, making it a light and rigid material.

Franco Cevolini, CEO and Technical Director of CRP Technology said: “Our commitment to advancement is resolute. We are a historic, pioneering company continuously innovating, creating top-of-the-line materials for professional 3D printing, and Windform SL is the latest proof, a further step forward in our growth journey that keeps us at the forefront of the industry.

“As a leading 3D printing service provider, I am confident that this material will swiftly become the winning choice for many UAV and automotive customers relying on our 3D printing department for their advanced parts.”

CRP says that Windform SL is particularly well-suited for producing functional prototypes and components in the UAV/UAS sector, and applications demanding a balance of lightness, stiffness, and thermal resistance.

The HDT at 1.82 MPa of 182.5°C, combined with high values of specific tensile modulus, specific tensile strength, and impact strength, are among the key features of Windform SL according to the company. CRP says these characteristics provide it with the ability to maintain structural stability under intense stress, including at elevated temperatures, which ensures reliable performance in demanding environments.

The company says the post-process surface finish quality has Ra values of 5.44 µm after the SLS process, 1.56 µm after manual finishing, and 0.83 µm after CNC processing, which ensures smooth and precise surfaces.