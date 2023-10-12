CRP Technology launches Windform TPU material for SLS 3D printing

× Expand CRP Technology

CRP Technology has announced the launch of Windform TPU, a rubber-like material for the selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing process. The material is a thermoplastic polyurethane, and is ‘extremely’ elastic, flexible, resistant to impact and soft thanks to its elongation at break of > 400% according to the company.

Franco Cevolini, CEO and Technical Director of CRP Technology said: “With Windform TPU, the number of rubber-like materials of the Windform TOP-LINE range, rises to two. We can satisfy many more customers’ needs, as they are two rubber-like SLS materials with different characteristics: Windform RL – the first of the Windform range, is a TPE, and it is more rigid, whereas Windform TPU is a thermoplastic polyurethane and it is softer, more flexible.”

The company says that there are many industrial sectors that can benefit from the use of Windform TPU due to its versatility. CRP says it suits sectors such as transport, robotics, footwear, sports equipment and fashion accessories.

Windform TPU is also suited to automotive interior components, gimbal bellows, air cleaner covers, hoses, grips, connectors, joints, snap fits and components for the sport sector according to the company.

CRP says the material is also suitable for parts to be used at low temperatures, or that have to be immersed in oils, greases or solvents.

The new material brings the total number of Windform TOP-LINE materials for professional 3D printing to 11.

Earlier in 2023, CRP Technology’s Windform RS and Windform LX 3.0 3D printing materials, also part of the TOP-LINE series, were officially approved for spaceflight after passing ESA standard screening outgassing tests.

