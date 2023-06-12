CRP Technology launches Windform XT 2.0 IMG injection moulding material derived from recycled 3D printing powders

× Expand CRP Technology Parts created in Windform XT 2.0 IMG

CRP Technology has launched the Windform XT 2.0 IMG material and ‘initiates a new era in the world of industrial production and sustainability’ according to the company. The material is a high-performance composite material with thermoplastic matrix, PA12-based and carbon fibre-reinforced for injection moulding.

The material is 100% recycled from the Windform XT 2.0 industrial 3D printing powder.

Franco Cevolini, CEO and Technical Director of CRP Technology said: “For some time we at CRP Technology have been studying an alternative and total use of those exhausted Windform powders for selective laser sintering, that fallen into disuse as they no longer meet our high quality standards.”

CRP’s solution establishes that the exhausted Windform powders are ‘100% reused and properly transformed’ to be suitable for other technologies, which can be both traditional and additive according to the company.

Cevolini added: “In this case, we regranulated the Windform XT 2.0 powder cake, and made it suitable for injection moulding technology.”

CRP says that the Windform XT 2.0 IMG formulation features high resistance to shock and ‘extreme’ detail accuracy. The company says that its properties make it ideal for demanding application in a variety of industries such as automotive , transport, e-mobility, agriculture, robotics and industrial design.

The company claims that the injection moulded parts produced with the new material preserve the same performances of prototypes created in additive manufacturing with Windform XT 2.0.

Cevolini concluded: “Furthermore, the companies that use our Windform XT 2.0 IMG for production, limit their carbon footprint as they are employing a 100% recycled material.”