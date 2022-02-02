Desktop Health launches 'Einstein' dental 3D printer series

× Expand Desktop Health Desktop Health's Einstein series.

Desktop Health has announced the launch of its ‘Einstein’ series of dental 3D printing systems based on the digital light processing technology (DLP) Desktop Metal acquired through its takeover of EnvisionTEC.

The series of machines have been introduced alongside the Flexcera Smile Ultra+ dental resin. Desktop Health believes the products will allow dental professionals to deliver accurate dental restorations for a range of applications.

Comprised of three machines, the Einstein series is said to cater for a variety of customer needs, ranging from clinicians to labs. The Einstein is designed to enable chairside printing for general dentists, the Einstein Pro is designed for small labs and specialists, and the Einstein Pro XL designed for high production dentals labs and is equipped with the largest build envelope within the series. Each of the machines uses ‘proprietary NanoFit 385 technology’ to ensure applications have an ‘accurate fit and natural looking finish’, while ‘Hyperprint technology’ promises ‘speeds up to 50% faster’ than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Flexcera Smile Ultra+ material is an FDA 510(k) cleared Class 2 medical device for permanent, printable dental restorations. Formulated with the strength of ceramic coupled with long chain chemistry, the material is said to be suitable for crowns, bridges, veneers, full and partial dentures, and more. It is said to have high fracture resistance, moisture resistance than prevents staining or discolouration, and an overall natural aesthetic offering lifelike tooth translucency.

“The Einstein 3D printer, coupled with our next-generation Flexcera Smile Ultra+ resin, is a major breakthrough for the dental community,” commented Michael Jafar, President & CEO of Desktop Health. “Combining advanced resin science with 3D printing technology delivers superior strength, aesthetics, and durability. A dentist can now print veneers, bridges, crowns, dentures, inlays, onlays and more in minutes. Beautiful, functional, same-day dental prosthetics with ceramic-like strength are now possible – with the added bonus of cutting patient waiting times from weeks to mere hours.”

“As a dental professional, I see first-hand how the personalisation of 3D printing for healthcare is impacting my patients,” added Dr. August de Oliveira, DDS, an innovator in same-day digital dentistry with a private practice in Encino, CA. “Patients care about the procedures offered by their dentists, and many are now considering switching to a dentist who uses more advanced technology. For me, the combination of the Einstein 3D printer and Flexcera Smile Ultra+ resin will help this industry finally deliver applications with stunning clarity, a perfect, customised fit and an impressively natural-looking finish for models, dentures and everything in between.”

